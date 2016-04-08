City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 11th April 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Tesco PLC – Full Year 2015 Earnings – Wednesday 13th April 2:00pm SGT

– Wednesday 13th April 2:00pm SGT - JPMorgan Chase & Co – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 13th April before US market open

– Wednesday 13th April before US market open - Burberry Group PLC – Full Year 2015 Trading Statement – Thursday 14th April 2:00pm SGT