companies reporting for week starting monday 10th november 2014 78712014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th November 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 10th November 2014
|Man Utd plc (10-15/11)
|MANU.N
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cineworld Groupl plc
|CINE.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Lonmin plc
|LMI.L
|UK
|2014 results
|Trinity Mirror plc
|TNI.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Hammerson plc
|HMSO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|AVEVA Group plc
|AVV.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Sotheby’s
|BID.N
|US
|Q3 results
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 11th November 2014
|Vodafone Group plc
|VOD.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Taylor Wimpey plc
|TW.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Land Securities Group plc
|LAND.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Capita plc
|CPI.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Incitec Pivot Ltd
|IPL.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Genting Singapore plc
|GENS.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Wilmar International Ltd
|WLIL.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Petra Foods Ltd
|PEFO.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 12th November 2014
|Punch Taverns plc
|PUB.L
|UK
|Prelim results
|SSE plc
|SSE.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Kier Group plc
|KIE.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|WH Smith plc
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Tullow Oil plc
|TLW.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Barratt Developments plc
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|G4S plc
|GFS.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Moneysupermarket.Com Group plc
|MONY.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|J Sainsbury plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Burberry Group plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|CSR plc
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|AusNet Services
|AST.AX
|AU
|Interim statement
|DuluxGroup Ltd
|DLX.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Fraser and Neave Ltd
|FRNM.SI
|SG
|2014 results
|City Developments Ltd
|CTDM.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Cape plc
|CIU.L
|SG
|Q3 results
|Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
|GAGR.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Biosensors International Group plc
|BIOS.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Thursday 13th November 2014
|Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
|RR.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Rexam plc
|REX.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Spirent Communications plc
|SPT.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|London Stock Exchange Group plc
|LSE.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|ITV plc
|ITV.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Premier Oil plc
|PMO.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|3i Group plc
|III.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Ted Baker plc
|TED.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|SOCO International plc
|SIA.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|SABMiller plc
|SAB.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Vedanta Resources plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Wal-Mart Stores
|WMT.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Q4 results
|Graincorp Ltd
|GNC.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Paladin Energy Ltd
|PDN.AX
|AU
|Q1 results
|Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
|STEL.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Friday 14th November 2014
|Aggreko plc
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|InterOil Corp
|IOC.N
|AU
|Q3 results
|Olam International Ltd
|OLAM.SI
|SG
|Q1 results
|Tat Hong Holdings Ltd
|TAT.SI
|SG
|Q2 results