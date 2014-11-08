companies reporting for week starting monday 10th november 2014 78712014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th November 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2014 12:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 10th November 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 10th November 2014
 Man Utd plc (10-15/11)  MANU.N  UK  Earnings release
 Cineworld Groupl plc  CINE.L  UK Interim statement
 Lonmin plc  LMI.L  UK  2014 results
 Trinity Mirror plc  TNI.L  UK  Interim statement
 Hammerson plc HMSO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Hiscox Ltd  HSX.L  UK  Q3 results
 AVEVA Group plc  AVV.L  UK  Half-year results
 Sotheby’s  BID.N  US  Q3 results
 McDonald’s Corp  MCD.N  US  Sales release
Tuesday 11th November 2014
 Vodafone Group plc  VOD.L  UK  Half-year results
 Taylor Wimpey plc  TW.L  UK  Interim statement
 Land Securities Group plc  LAND.L  UK  Half-year results
 Capita plc  CPI.L  UK  Q3 results
 Incitec Pivot Ltd  IPL.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Genting Singapore plc  GENS.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Wilmar International Ltd  WLIL.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Petra Foods Ltd  PEFO.SI  SG  Q3 results
Wednesday 12th November 2014
 Punch Taverns plc  PUB.L  UK  Prelim results
 SSE plc  SSE.L  UK  Half-year results
 Kier Group plc  KIE.L  UK  Interim statement
 WH Smith plc  SMWH.L  UK  Interim statement
 Tullow Oil plc  TLW.L  UK  Interim statement
 Barratt Developments plc  BDEV.L  UK  Interim statement
 G4S plc  GFS.L  UK  Q3 results
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group plc  MONY.L  UK  Q3 results
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Half-year results
 Burberry Group plc  BRBY.L  UK  Interim statement
 CSR plc  CSR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Macy’s Inc  M.N  US  Q3 results
 Cisco Systems Inc  CSCO.OQ  US  Q1 results
 AusNet Services  AST.AX  AU  Interim statement
 DuluxGroup Ltd  DLX.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Fraser and Neave Ltd  FRNM.SI  SG  2014 results
 City Developments Ltd  CTDM.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Cape plc  CIU.L  SG  Q3 results
 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd  GAGR.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Biosensors International Group plc  BIOS.SI  SG  Q2 results
Thursday 13th November 2014
 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc  RR.L  UK  Interim statement
 Rexam plc  REX.L  UK  Interim statement
 Spirent Communications plc  SPT.L  UK  Q3 results
 London Stock Exchange Group plc  LSE.L  UK  Interim statement
 ITV plc  ITV.L  UK  Q3 results
 Premier Oil plc  PMO.L  UK  Interim statement
 3i Group plc  III.L  UK  Half-year results
 Ted Baker plc  TED.L  UK  Interim statement
 SOCO International plc  SIA.L  UK  Interim statement
 SABMiller plc  SAB.L  UK  Half-year results
 Vedanta Resources plc  VED.L  UK  Interim statement
 Wal-Mart Stores  WMT.N  US  Q3 results
 Applied Materials Inc  AMAT.OQ  US  Q4 results
 Graincorp Ltd  GNC.AX  AU  Prelim results
 Paladin Energy Ltd  PDN.AX  AU  Q1 results
 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd  STEL.SI  SG  Q2 results
Friday 14th November 2014
 Aggreko plc  AGGK.L  UK  Q3 results
 InterOil Corp  IOC.N  AU  Q3 results
 Olam International Ltd  OLAM.SI  SG  Q1 results
 Tat Hong Holdings Ltd  TAT.SI  SG  Q2 results
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.