companies reporting for week starting february 25 2013 8312013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 25th February 2013
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Bunzl
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Final
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|Preliminary Result
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|Preliminary Result
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Final
|Pearson
|PSON.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thorntons
|THT.L
|UK
|H1
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday, 26th February 2013
|Provident Financial
|PFG.L
|UK
|Final
|Redrow
|RDW.L
|UK
|H1
|Robert Walters
|RWA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|The Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q4
|Macy’s
|M
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 27th February 2013
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|H1
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|Analyst
|ITV
|ITV.L
|UK
|Final
|Segro
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Final
|Weir Group
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 28th February 2013
|British American Tobacco
|BATS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Direct Line Insurance Group
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Hays
|HASE.L
|UK
|H1
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group
|RBS.L
|UK
|Final
|Gap
|GPS
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 1st March 2013
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|WPP
|WPP.L
|UK
|Prelim
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.