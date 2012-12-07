companies reporting for week starting december 10th 2012 2462012
Major UK and US Companies Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 10th December 2012 No Companies Reporting Tuesday, 11th December 2012 Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L […]
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 10th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 11th December 2012
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q2
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Trading
|BAA Airports LTD
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Traffic
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Trading
|Dollar General Corp.
|DG
|US
|Q3
|Wednesday,12th December 2012
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q1
|Supergroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|H1
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 13th December 2012
|Adobe Systems
|ADBE.O
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 30th November 2012
|No Companies Reporting
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.