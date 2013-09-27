City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 30th September 2013 Homeserve Plc HSV.L UK Trading Statement ICAP Plc IAP.L UK Prelim Tuesday, 1st October 2013 Wolseley WOS.L UK Prelim Walgreen Co WAG US Q4 Trade Wednesday, 2nd October 2013 Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Trading Statement J Sainsbury Plc SBRY.L UK Analyst Tesco TSCO.L UK Trading Statement Thursday, 3rd October 2013 EasyJet EZJ.L UK H1 Ted Baker TED.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 4th October 2013 John Wood Group WG.L UK Traffic Figures

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.