City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 6th October 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 7th October 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Wednesday, 8th October 2013 Robert Walters RWA.L UK Q3 Trade Alcoa AA US Q3 Trade Yum! Brands YUM US Q3 Trade Thursday, 9th October 2013 Greggs Plc GRG.L UK Trading Statement Vedanta Resources VED.L UK Q2 Trade Friday, 10th October 2013 HAYS Plc HAYS.L UK Trading Statement WH Smith SMWH.L UK Prelim Safeway SWY US Q3 Trade JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM US Q3 Trade Wells Fargo WFC US Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.