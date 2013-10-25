City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, October 28, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 28th October 2013 Aggreko Plc AGGK.L UK Trading Statement Apple Inc AAPL.O US Q4 Trade Tuesday, 29th October 2013 BP BP.L UK Q3 Trade Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Q3 Trade Stagecoach Group SGC.L UK Trading Statement Standard Chartered STAN.L UK Q3 Trade Pfizer PFE US Q3 Trade Western Union WU US Q3 Trade United States Steel Corp X US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 30th October 2013 Barclays BARC.L UK Q3 Trade Next NXT.L UK Q3 Trade Standard Life SL.L UK Q3 Trade Expedia EXPE.O US Q3 Trade General Motors GM US Q3 Trade Thursday, 31st October 2013 Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q3 Trade Astrazeneca AZN.L UK Q3 Trade BG Group BG.L UK Q3 Trade BT Group BT.L UK Q2 Trade National Express Group NEX.L UK Q3 Trade Premier Group PFD.L UK Q3 Trade Smith & Nephew SN.L UK Q3 Trade ConocoPhillips COP US Q3 Trade Invesco IVZ US Q3 Trade MasterCard MA UK Q3 Trade Starbucks SBUX.O US Q4 Trade Southwestern Energy SWN US Q3 Trade Time Warner Cable TWC US Q3 Trade Exxon Mobil Corp XOM US Q3 Trade Chevron CVX US Q3 Trade Friday, 1st November 2013 Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L UK Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.