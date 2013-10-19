City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, October 21, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 21st October 2013 McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q3 Trade Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q3 Trade Tuesday, 22nd October 2013 Delta Airlines DAL US Q3 Trade Harley-Davidson HDG US Q3 Trade ARM Holdings ARM.L UK H1 GKN Plc GKN.L UK H1 Petropavlovsk POG.L UK Q3 Trade Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L UK Trading Statement Whitbread WTB.L UK Q3 Trade Wednesday, 23rd October 2013 GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q2 Trade Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Trading Statement Sports Direct International SPD.L UK Trading Statement Caterpillar Inc CAT US Q3 Trade Thursday, 24th October 2013 Amazon.com AMZN.O US Q3 Trade Coca-Cola Enterprises CCE US Q3 Trade Ford Motor Co F US Q3 Trade Southwest Airlines LUV US Q3 Trade Microsoft MSFT.O US Q1 Trade Debenhams DEB.L UK Prelim Shire SHP.L UK Trading Statement Unilever ULVR.L UK H1 WPP Plc WPP.L UK Q3 Trade Friday, 25th October 2013 Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK Trading Statement The proctor & Gamble Co PG UK Q1 Trade United Parcel Service UPS UK Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.