companies reporting dates for week starting monday october 14 2013 26552013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 14th October 2013
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 15th October 2013
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q3 Output
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q3 Trade
|CSX Corp
|CSX
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Intel Corp
|INTC.L
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Coca-Cola Co
|KO
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Yahoo Inc
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Wednesday, 16th October 2013
|American Express Co
|AXP
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC
|US
|Q3 Trade
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|US
|Q3 Trade
|eBay
|EBAY.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 17th October 2013
|British Sky Broadcasting Group
|BSY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Cairn Energy
|CNE.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Diageo Plc
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Fresnillo Plc
|FRES.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|GS.L
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 18th October 2013
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Evraz
|EVRE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q3 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.