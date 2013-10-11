City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 14th October 2013 No major companies scheduled to report Tuesday, 15th October 2013 Burberry Group BRBY.L UK H1 Trade Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L UK Trading Statement Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q3 Output Citigroup C US Q3 Trade CSX Corp CSX US Q3 Trade Intel Corp INTC.L US Q3 Trade Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q3 Trade Coca-Cola Co KO US Q3 Trade Yahoo Inc YHOO.O US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 16th October 2013 American Express Co AXP US Q3 Trade Bank of America Corp BAC US Q3 Trade BlackRock Inc BLK US Q3 Trade Hochschild Mining HOCM.L US Q3 Trade eBay EBAY.O US Q3 Trade PepsiCo PEP US Q3 Trade Thursday, 17th October 2013 British Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L UK Trading Statement Cairn Energy CNE.L UK Q1 Trade Diageo Plc DGE.L UK Q3 Trade Fresnillo Plc FRES.L UK Trading Statement Rank Group RNK.L UK H1 Trade Google GS.L US Q3 Trade Goldman Sachs GS US Q3 Trade Friday, 18th October 2013 Anglo American AAL.L UK Q3 Trade Evraz EVRE.L UK Trading Statement General Electric GE US Q3 Trade Morgan Stanley MS US Q3 Trade Schlumberger SLB US Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.