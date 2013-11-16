City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 18, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 18th November 2013 Petrofac PFC.L UK Analyst Prudential PRU.L UK H1 Tuesday, 19th November 2013 EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q4 Trade ITV ITV.L UK Trading Statement Best Buy BBY US Q3 Trade Home Depot HD US Q3 Trade Wednesday, 20th November 2013 Prudential PRU.L UK Prelim Staples SPLS.O US Q3 Trade Thursday, 21st November 2013 BHP Billiton BLT.L UK Prelim Daily Mail and General Trust DMGOa.L UK H1 Investec INVP.L UK H1 WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK H1 Mothercare MTC.L UK H1 SABMiller SAB.L UK H1 Abercrombie & Fitch ANF US Q3 Trade Gap GPS US Q3 Trade Friday, 22nd November 2013 PetSmart PETM.O US Q3 Trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.