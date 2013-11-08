companies reporting dates for week starting monday november 11 2013 31292013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 11, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 11, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, November 11, 2013. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 11th November 2013
|Lonmin
|LMI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 12th November 2013
|Babcock International Group
|BAB.L
|UK
|H1
|Land Securities
|LAND.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Resolution
|RSL.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|H1 Trade
|Wednesday, 13th November 2013
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|H1
|London Stock Exchange Group
|LSE.L
|UK
|H1
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|H1
|SSE
|SSE.L
|UK
|H1
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Cisco Systems
|CSCO.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 14th November 2013
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|H1
|Carphone Warehouse
|CPW.L
|UK
|H1
|Prudential
|PRU.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Applied Materials
|AMAT.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Walmart
|WMT
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Friday, 15th November 2013
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|H1
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.