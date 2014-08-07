Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Pull-back before another potential upswing

Key elements

Gold

It appears to be consolidating in a long-term “Bottoming” formation with its key resistance at 1434 and below the 100-week Moving Average (see weekly chart).

It has continued to evolve within an intermediate bullish dynamic with the upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in purple) in place since 04 June 2014 at 1385.0 and 1280.0 respectively (see daily chart).

The 1385.0 (upper boundary of the ascending channel) corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 04 June 2014 low (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see daily chart).

The 1280.6/1280.0 support corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 June 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 1298.4/1293.4

Pivot (key support): 1280.6/1280.0

Resistance: 1311.4 & 1345.8

Next support: 1242.0

Conclusion (1 to 3 weeks)

Based on the above mentioned elements, Gold is expected to shape a pull-back below 1311.4 towards the intermediate support zone at 1298.4/1293.4 before staging another round of potential rally to target 1345.8.

However, failure to hold above the pivot (key support at 1280.6/1280.0) is likely to damage the bullish tone for a steep decline to retest the June2014 swing low at 1242.0

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.