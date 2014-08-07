commodities focus gold futures 68382014
Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Pull-back before another potential upswing Key elements Gold has managed to hold above its long-term trendline support in place since […]
Intermediate support: 1298.4/1293.4
Pivot (key support): 1280.6/1280.0
Resistance: 1311.4 & 1345.8
Next support: 1242.0
Based on the above mentioned elements, Gold is expected to shape a pull-back below 1311.4 towards the intermediate support zone at 1298.4/1293.4 before staging another round of potential rally to target 1345.8.
However, failure to hold above the pivot (key support at 1280.6/1280.0) is likely to damage the bullish tone for a steep decline to retest the June2014 swing low at 1242.0
Source: Charts are from eSignal
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.