commodities focus gold futures 68382014

Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Pull-back before another potential upswing Key elements Gold has managed to hold above its long-term trendline support in place since […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2014 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Pull-back before another potential upswing

Key elements

  • Gold has managed to hold above its long-term trendline support in place since 2001 despite the 37% decline from its peak of 1923.7 seen in September 2011 (see weekly chart).
  • It appears to be consolidating in a long-term “Bottoming” formation with its key resistance at 1434 and below the 100-week Moving Average (see weekly chart).
  • It has continued to evolve within an intermediate bullish dynamic with the upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in purple) in place since 04 June 2014 at 1385.0 and 1280.0 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The 1385.0 (upper boundary of the ascending channel) corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 04 June 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see daily chart).
  • The 1280.6/1280.0 support corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 June 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 1298.4/1293.4

Pivot (key support): 1280.6/1280.0

Resistance: 1311.4 & 1345.8

Next support: 1242.0

Conclusion (1 to 3 weeks)

Based on the above mentioned elements, Gold is expected to shape a pull-back below 1311.4 towards the intermediate support zone at 1298.4/1293.4 before staging another round of potential rally to target 1345.8.

However, failure to hold above the pivot (key support at 1280.6/1280.0) is likely to damage the bullish tone for a steep decline to retest the June2014 swing low at 1242.0

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.   

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.