Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout What happened last week With reference to our last weekly outlook dated on […]
With reference to our last weekly outlook dated on 07 August 2014, the Gold futures has pull-backed as expected and formed an interesting chart formation. Please click on this link for last week outlook.
Pivot (key support): 1298.4
Intermediate resistance: 1317.0
Resistance: 1345.8
Next support: 1280.6
Based on the above mentioned elements, Gold is likely to see a potential bullish breakout from its current “sideways” environment in place since three weeks ago. As long as the 1298.4 pivotal support holds, a break above the upper boundary of the bullish “Pennant” formation at 1317.0 may trigger a rally towards 1345.8 next.
However, failure to hold above 1298.4 level is likely to see a decline to test the significant support at 1280.6.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
