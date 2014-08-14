commodities focus gold futures 2 69512014

August 14, 2014 1:34 PM
Gold Futures (Dec 2014) – Poised for a potential bullish breakout

Gold (daily)-weekly forecast-14 Aug 2014

Gold (4 hour)-weekly forecast-14 Aug 2014

 

What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook dated on 07 August 2014, the Gold futures has pull-backed as expected and formed an interesting chart formation. Please click on this link for last week outlook.

Key elements

  • The market has continued to evolve within an intermediate term bullish dynamic environment. The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in purple) in place since 04 June 2014 is at 1385.0 and 1280.6 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The 1385.0 level (upper boundary of the ascending channel) corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 04 June 2014 low (see daily chart).
  • The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its pull-back support (see daily chart).
  • The 1280.6 support corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 03 June 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • The recent price action has traced out a bullish “Pennant” chart formation with its upper boundary set at 1317.0 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term volatility (as measured by the ATR indicator) has declined close to its three weeks’ low and such behaviour tends to suggest that a potential high volatility movement in price action is about to occur (see 4 hour chart).
  • The July 2014 swing high at 1345.8 also corresponds closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 01 Aug 2014 low and the upper boundary of a shorter term ascending channel (in orange) (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 1298.4

Intermediate resistance: 1317.0

Resistance: 1345.8

Next support: 1280.6

Conclusion (1 to 3 weeks)

Based on the above mentioned elements, Gold is likely to see a potential bullish breakout from its current “sideways” environment in place since three weeks ago. As long as the 1298.4 pivotal support holds, a break above the upper boundary of the bullish “Pennant” formation at 1317.0 may trigger a rally towards 1345.8 next.

However, failure to hold above 1298.4 level is likely to see a decline to test the significant support at 1280.6.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

