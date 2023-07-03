EUR/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 3, 2023 3:50 AM
139 views
Close-up of market chart
A glance at the percent rank (PR) table show us that traders remain relatively bearish on JPY, WTI and 2/10-yer bond futures markets over the 3-month, 1-year and 3-year timeframes. A further reduction of gross shorts on the S&P 500 has helped push the 1-year PR positioning towards the top of its range (traders remain net-short but the exposure if less bearish). And for a second week running, GBP is at the op of its range across all three time horizons as net-long exposure has risen to a near 9-year high. A reduction of gross shorts on AUD futures has also seen the 1 and 3-year PR move to the centre of its range and push the 3-month closer to its highs. Whilst we saw strong buying on CAD futures, subsequent CPI data likely saw any of those bets reversed as traders now favour the BOC to pause at their next meeting. 20230703pcematrixCI

Commitment of traders (forex) - as of Tuesday 27th June 2023:

  • Net-long exposure to GBP/USD rose to its most bullish level in nearly nine years
  • Traders were their most bearish on JPY futures since October 2018
  • Gross shorts for AUD futures were trimmed for a fourth consecutive week
  • Net-long exposure to USD index futures (DXY) rose to a 4-month high
  • Traders increased gross-long exposure to CAD futures by 78.5% (22.1k contracts) and reduce gross shorts by -13.9% (-8.6k contracts)
20230703cotFOREXci

 

 

Euro dollar futures (EUR/USD) – Commitment of traders (COT):

Net-long exposure to EUR futures fell for a fifth week after hitting a sentiment extreme. However, this has been caused by a closure of longs. We saw gross shorts rose at their fastest pace in 23-weeks the prior week, yet around half of these were trimmed last week and gross-short exposure has effectively been flat overall since February. And that suggests that traders are not quite ready to bet against the euro or a hawkish ECB, even if they felt the need to lighten up their long holding in recent weeks.

EUR/USD appears to be forming a base above 1.0800, and last week’s Doji alongside a weak inflation report for the US suggests there could be some upside for EUR/USD over the near-term.

20230703cotEURci

 

Japanese yen futures (USD/JPY) – Commitment of traders (COT):

Large speculators were their most bearish on JPY futures since October 2018, which adds further concerns that USD/JPY’s rally could be at or near a sentiment extreme. In recent history we have seen the BOJ or MOF intervene in the currency market between 145 and 150, so it came as no surprise to see USD/JPY pull back almost immediately once it probed 145 on Friday during Asian trade. So whilst the hawkish Fed and dovish BOJ is supportive of a higher USD/JPY, we urge caution at these highs as mere rumours of an intervention can spark bouts of volatility which could send USD/JPY materially lower.

20230703cotJPYci

 

Commitment of traders (indices) - as of Tuesday 27th June 2023:

  • Large speculators were their least bearish on the 30-day Fed fund futures in…. which implies reduced bets for further Fed hikes
  • Bearish bets on the 2-year bond bill were also trimmed further from their record high
  • Traders continued to trim their net-short exposure to S&P 500 futures
  • Net-long exposure to Nasdaq 100 futures rose to a 6-week high
  • Increased net-short exposure to the VIX
20230703cotINDICESci

 

 

S&P 500 futures (ES) - Commitment of traders (COT):

We warned of a sentiment extreme in May for S&P 500 bears, before net-short exposure rose to a record high five weeks ago. Since then, bears have trimmed their gross positioning for four weeks, and gross longs have risen slightly (but not with too much confidence). The break above the August high likely forced more bears to liquidate and further support a rally. And the fact that the S&P 500 printed a bullish engulfing candle and found support at the August high (and closed to a 14-molnth high last week) likely means that more shorts have capitulated. And that suggest there could be further upside potential, with bulls now eyeing a break of 4500.

20230703cotSPXci

 

Commitment of traders (oil, metals) - as of Tuesday 27th June 2023:

  • Large speculators were net-long copper futures for a second week
  • Large speculators were their least bullish on WTI futures in nearly 13 years
  • Traders were their most bearish on palladium futures by a record amount
  • Gross short exposure to platinum futures rose for a third week and net-long exposure was its lowest in 13-week
20230703cotCOMMci

 

 

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.