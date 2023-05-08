Commitment of traders report (COT): 8th May 2023

May 8, 2023 9:02 AM
Research
View the latest commitment of traders reports

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 :

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on EUR/USD futures in 2.5 years
  • Net-short exposure to AUD futures rose to a 22-week high
  • CHF futures traders were their least bearish on the franc in 17-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to the US 10-year treasury note was at its second most bearish level on record
  • Net-short exposure to the 2-year note was at its most bearish level in 10 weeks
20230508cotFOREXci

 

Commitment of traders – as of Tuesday May 2nd 2023 :

  • Large speculators were their most bullish on gold futures in 12-months
  • Net-long exposure to silver futures rose to a 53-week high
  • Net-short exposure to copper futures rose to a 31-week high
  • Gross short exposure for copper futures fell to its lowest level since June 2020
20230508citCOMMci

 

 

