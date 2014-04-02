City Index has topped the one-month and three month currency forecast index as compiled by FXWeek for the week ending in March 24 2014 with a bullish view on the euro. City Index global chief global strategist went against the consensus view in late Feb­ruary by forecasting a strengthening euro and sterling against the US dollar. Laidi told FXWeek “Partly it was due to the hint that Draghi gave, namely explaining why inflation was low, rather than implying that they would do something about it. Moreover, he also mentioned the benefits of low inflation – that is, the improvement of purchasing power”.

City Index ranked at the top of 29 banks, competitors and market consultancies in both the one-month rankings and three-month rankings.

Full article can be obtained from FXWeek here http://www.fxweek.com/fx-week/forecast/2336926/city-index-wins-with-bullish-euro-view