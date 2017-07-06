city index predicts higher than expected nfp 1855712017

At City Index our proprietary NFP model is predicting a larger than consensus reading of 217k for Non-farm payrolls.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2017 5:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Friday 7th July the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the June jobs report at 1330 BST. The market is expecting a reading of 177k, which is above the 138k from May. At City Index our proprietary NFP model is predicting a larger than consensus reading of 217k.

When your estimate is significantly bigger than consensus it can make you nervous, however, consensus estimates are merely the median of 83 estimates that are surveyed by data provider Bloomberg. When you dig a bit deeper into these estimates you realise that perhaps we are not that far away from some Wall Street estimates. Our 217k reading is similar to Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered, whose economists we admire, thus we are willing to stick with our estimate.

Why is our estimate larger than consensus?

We put this down to a few things, firstly, the better reading of the ISM manufacturing employment component for June, which rose to its highest level since March. Also, the decent decline in Challenger job cuts, which fell by 19.3% YoY in June, suggesting that plenty of jobs may have been created in the last month.

Are banks too downbeat on the US economy?

Another factor to consider is that some banking models may have factored in a weakening in the general outlook for US economic data, after a string of economic data misses for the US in recent weeks. We have not factored this into our model, which may explain our larger NFP estimate. We argue that some of these estimates may be too downbeat and are underestimating the potential for a rebound in payrolls after 3 months’ of weak jobs data.

Looking for the trading opportunity

This is the most important part of the payrolls data, but before you come up with your trading ideas it is important to look at the financial and economic context as we head into Friday’s payrolls release. As we mention above, the US has experienced some recent data misses, also the dollar continued to fall in June, the dollar index lost 2.3% over the course of the month. This is significant, a weaker dollar is good news for exporting industries like the manufacturing sector. Hence, the weakness of the buck could be one reason why the employment component of the manufacturing June ISM rose to its highest level for 3 months, and it may also be one reason, if our estimate is correct, that NFP’s beat consensus on Friday.

In terms of the trading opportunities, we did a very simple correlation analysis to try and find which assets had the strongest correlation to the NFP report. Although this analysis is far from perfect, the monthly correlations since the start of the year are as follows:

USD/JPY and NFP: 0.77
USD/GBP and NFP: -0.63
USD/EUR and NFP: -0.26
S&P and NFP: 0.01

As you can see, the US stock index has no correlation with the NFP report, so stocks may not be worth trading around reports like this. Instead, USD/JPY and GBP/USD have the strongest correlations, which means that these FX pairs tend to move the most over an NFP release.

NFP and FX

The JPY tends to weaken with the release of the NFP, which could be down to the fact that the yen is a safe haven and once the NFP, a key risk event, is over, regardless of the outcome, the market ditches safe havens.
Cable is also one to watch, this year the pound has tended to rally vs. the USD on the back of the payrolls release, potentially because the US and UK labour markets are considered fairly similar, so if the US labour market is weakening then this could boost the outlook for the pound.
Overall, we believe that the NFP report is important for the outlook for the dollar, and if we get a strong reading for June then we could see the dollar rally at the end of this week.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.