Citic Securities Wait for Breakout Confirmation

Citic Securities (6030), a major Chinese securities house, reported that net income jumped 195.8% on year....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 12, 2020 1:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Citic Securities Waits for Breakout Confirmation

Citic Securities (6030), a major Chinese securities house, reported that net income jumped 195.8% on year to 1.55 billion yuan on revenue of 3.31 billion yuan, up 150%.

From a technical point of view, the stock is in the consolidation phase after failing to break above the declining channel yesterday. In addition, the Candlestick formed a hammer yesterday, suggesting a signal for potential reversal. It suggests that the declining channel would act as a resistance now. However, the rising trend line drawn from April remains acting as support.

The 20-day moving average is flattening. Moreover, the RSI is ranging between 41 and 54. Both technical indicators suggest the loss of momentum for the prices. In this case, it would be better to watch the breakout signal for the trend line.

A break above the declining channel would consider a further upside to the resistance levels at $15.38 and $16.60 respectively. On the other hand, a break below the support base at $13.90 would bring a return to March low at $12.60.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities China

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Today 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Today 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.