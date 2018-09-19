Chinese techs lead US rivals for a spell

Trade drama played out on Wall Street among U.S. and Chinese technology firms.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2018 4:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Summary


Trade drama played out on Wall Street among U.S. and Chinese technology firms.

Chinese techs on top

Wall Street shares mostly held on to a second session of gains as positive sentiment from less-severe-than-feared tariffs was sustained. With Treasury yields back in focus though, there were standout losers. Generally, higher-yielding ‘value’ names outperform the ‘momentum’ and ‘growth’ side (which pays lower yields) when bond optics look this compelling. But another aspect of U.S. equity trading was also in focus. There was a Chinese flavour to the day’s top technology performers. The snapshot below is not a complete list but shows familiar names pacing technology shares listed across U.S. markets.

Figure 1 – Select U.S./U.S.-listed Chinese shares – 1851 BST, 19th September 201819 September 2018

 
Source: Thomson Reuters/City Index

Conversely, high-profile U.S. tech giants were anchoring the entire market. Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple were in the red. Other slightly ‘smaller’ names, like $164bn graphics chip maker Nvidia, were also limping earlier, before swinging higher as the session progressed. Big Tech losers, which have a strong consumer-facing profile, have been scrutinised in recent weeks as investors weigh potential revenue pain, should the trade fight turn uglier. If it does, restrictions on U.S. firms doing business in China can’t be ruled out. Supply chain deterioration is another risk, with Apple, in particular, in the frame.

Alibaba down 9% this year

Either way, the chance that a sustained shift of investor interest in favour of Chinese big techs has begun, to the detriment of U.S. rivals, is slim. A short-lived opportunistic rotation is a better probability. Earlier, we noted that the relatively relaxed reaction to this week’s tariff news has limits. We expect these to become more evident as FX markets resume challenging the yuan and with further U.S.-Sino escalation difficult to avoid. Furthermore, a fair chunk of the Chinese groups noted above have been dragged lower this year along with Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets. For instance, sprawling e-commerce leader Alibaba was last down 9.2% for the year, though doing way better than web services group Sohu.com which is more than 50% underwater relative to its IPO earlier in 2018. Even Las Vegas’s hotel and Casino operator Wynn Resorts is on a losing streak, partly due to all-in exposure to China via the gambling region of Macau. Conversely, high-profile U.S. technology risers outweigh fallers this year, continuing to help Nasdaq indices drive Wall Street, despite recent trials.

China techs set to end 2018 lower

Corrective bounces are inevitable, and Wednesday’s is unlikely to be the last for high-profile Chinese shares in the near term. Further out, financial expectations will reassert their influence as differentiators of relative share price performance. Established groups like Alibaba, where current financial year revenues are still expected to grow more than 60%, will continue to see contained impact as trade relations deteriorate further. Weaker firms like Sohu.com, with forecast growth of 3%, lower than the rate at which revenue costs are growing—currently near 13%—face toughening conditions. More broadly, underperformance of major Chinese web enterprises relative to U.S. rivals is set to be a long-term fixture on Wall Street.

Related tags: Abe Apple Bonds Shares market Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.