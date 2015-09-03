chinese stocks recoup losses as fresh backstop measures kick in 1192452015

Chinese authorities demand massive margins on futures transactions in bid to stamp out speculation


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 3, 2015 3:09 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese stocks opened sharply lower Wednesday on news that the country’s regulators had ordered brokerages to unwind all ‘grey market’ margin financing transactions by the end of September. Grey market funding refers to money received by stock market borrowers through illegal, unofficial channels that are mostly arranged by stock brokers.

China Business News, which reported the new crackdown, said in special cases, where the amounts borrowed are very large, the deadline could be pushed back to October.

As illicit funding is a major source of funds for the large population of Chinese speculators, its withdrawal could spark fresh selling on already tottering exchanges which the authorities are trying to prop up through various measures. According to one estimate, grey market loans in the Chinese stock exchange system could be as high as 1 trillion yuan (SG$221.9 billion).

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the China Financial Futures Exchange had raised its margin requirements for non-hedging futures contracts to 40 per cent of contract values from its current rate of 30 per cent. Margin requirements for hedging futures contracts will also rise to 20 per cent from 10 per cent. These changes take effect from September 7. Just last week, the exchange bumped up its margin for non-hedging futures contracts to 30 per cent, effective Monday.

On Wednesday, in response to government diktats, major Chinese brokerages such as Guotai Junan Securities Co , Changjiang Securities and Pacific Securities pumped in additional funds to bolster drooping share valuations through share purchases.

According to a Bloomberg report, Chinese authorities may also be trying to avert any adverse publicity from a fresh crash in Chinese stocks given that a major parade is scheduled for Thursday, meant to show off Chinese military might and boost confidence in the population. Thursday and Friday are Chinese holidays that mark the end of World War II.

Recent Chinese economic data has pointed towards a slowdown, particularly in manufacturing, and led to tremours on global and domestic stock markets.

The developments may have spurred wild swings on Chinese exchanges Wednesday. The benchmark Shanghai Composite plunged 4.2 per cent on the open, while the Shenzen Composite was 5 per cent lower. However, the exchanges recouped most of those losses, with Shanghai ending the day with a mere 0.2 per cent loss, and Shenzen down only 2 per cent at the close.

