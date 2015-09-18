chinese stocks jump nearly five per cent on low volumes 1332412015

Hidden government hand may be behind the spike


Financial Analyst
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2015
The benchmark Shanghai Composite index vacillated on both sides of the crucial 3,000 level for most of Wednesday’s session but surged in a sharp rally that commenced shortly after 2:00 pm local time. On a day marked by poor volumes the index finally closed at 3,152.26 with a gain of 147 points, or 4.89 per cent.

The rally was a relief to investors, coming as it did after two days of sharp losses that aggregated 6.1 per cent. But analysts suspect that long-suffering investors had little to do with the last-hour spurt and that a government effort to prop up the market from sub-3,000 levels is the more likely explanation.

Reuters said volumes have been trending lower since August, indicating that retail investors are likely participating less in the markets.

"Volume has been tiny…, so you don't need a lot of money to push up prices," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund Management Co. regarding the Wednesday’s trading pattern, according to Reuters. "It's a technical rebound. We're likely to see more volatility ahead," he added.

Another analyst also attributed the late spike to buying by the “national team” – a term describing various government linked entities entrusted with a mandate to support the markets during downturns. Nevertheless, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices are off their mid-June highs by about 40 per cent.

The day’s rally spilled over beyond the index stocks into the broader market. The CSI 300 surged 5 per cent, while the ChiNext index of small-cap stocks vaulted 7.2 per cent, the biggest gain since its launch in June 2010.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 2.1 per cent in Hong Kong, while the Hang Seng Index moved up 2.4 per cent.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, which quoted investment advisor Guo Feng, the market may also have been boosted by the removal of substantial and risky leverage associated with non-brokerage (unofficial) margin financing. A China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman said this week that the regulator had cleared 3,255 non-brokerage margin funding accounts, or 61 per cent of the total.

The market was shaken by news that General Manager Cheng Boming and other executives of CITIC Securities Company Limited (SHA:600030) were being investigated by the police for alleged insider trading and leaking of inside information, according to Reuters.

The stock, however, closed Wednesday at CNY 14.46, up 0.21 per cent, after trading as low as CNY 12.86 during the session.

