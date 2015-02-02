chinese pmi in contraction territory 143372015

The risk sentiment took an initial dent at the start of the trading week, following disappointing manufacturing data out of China. The official Chinese manufacturing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2015 5:54 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The risk sentiment took an initial dent at the start of the trading week, following disappointing manufacturing data out of China. The official Chinese manufacturing PMI reading came in at 49.8 from a consensus forecast of 50.2, as the non-manufacturing data also disappointed at 53.7 from a previous reading of 54.1. The well-respected HSBC PMI survey confirmed the sentiment with a lower reading of 49.7 for January from the December outcome of 49.8.

The CHF was again in focus as a report in the Schweiz am Sonntag newspaper has suggested the SNB are operating ‘a kind of minimum rate against the Euro’. It cited a ‘well-informed source’ as saying the Swiss National Bank will initiate a so-called ‘corridor’ that will keep the EURO/CHF price between 1.05 and 1.10. The source also added that the SNB are willing to spend CHF 10 billion to defend the new initiative. The EUR/CHF price gapped higher from the 1.0385 close on Friday to 1.0430 as early European trading has seen the pair rise further to 1.0585.

The negative headlines from Greece have continued over the weekend as the first round of talks between the Greek government and EU officials get under way. The Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis stated that Greece will not take any further support under the current agreement, but was willing to negotiate a new deal – although he feels this could take up to four months. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone on record to say there will be no compromise on the conditions of the bailout or write-down on the Greek debt structure, as France offers to mediate between Greece and its creditors.

The IMM positioning data shows that dollar longs were reduced by $1.9 billion last week mainly against the JPY, as the euro and sterling shorts remained unchanged. The most important release this week will be the US jobs data on Friday, as the RBA meeting tonight with also gather significant interest following speculation of a dovish outcome. The US ISM manufacturing data this afternoon will be Monday’s highlight.

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1260-1.1200-1.1100   | Resistance 1.1370-1.1400-1.1430

USD/JPY
Supports  116.50-116.05-115.80  Resistance  117.80-118.30-118.80

GBP/USD
Supports  1.5000-1.4950-1.4880 Resistance  1.5100-1.5150-1.5280

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.