chinese pmi data fails to break fx ranges 9142013

The FX markets in Asia took a breather today following volatile moves that have  seen USD/JPY move 400 points lower this week as we open […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 1, 2013 6:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets in Asia took a breather today following volatile moves that have  seen USD/JPY move 400 points lower this week as we open this morning just below the half-way mark of that move of 92.80 at 92.50. Today is the first day of spring in the UK and also the last month of the Japanese financial year, which seasonally equates to overseas revenue taken back to Japan – equally a strong month for JPY.

China released its official manufacturing PMI data overnight which came in below consensus and that of the HSBC indication of 50.4 at 50.1, but the market has largely dismissed the reading, noting possible distortion from the extended Lunar new year celebrations.

In other news as widely expected, it was stalemate in the US Congress as the President’s $110 billion Bill to avert the sequester failed 51 to 49 in the senate with the Republicans also failing to get any legislation through in the House of Representatives. So the can is kicked further along the street in true European style.

The risk trade euro sit precariously just above the support levels of euro 1.3000, cable 1.50, AUD 1.0150 and the barometer being EUR/JPY at 119.00 but with the market already looking at next week’s central bank meetings and the US jobs report, today’s data of UK manufacturing PMI, EU unemployment , US PCE, Michigan sentiment and ISM data is unlikely to rock the boat although a disappointing Canadian GDP release could ignite further upside potential in the loonie and a break above 1.0350.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3035-1.3000-1.2875 | Resistance 1.3080-1.3135-1.3200


USD/JPY

Supports 92.35-92.00-91.10 | Resistance 92.80-93.00-93.30


GBP/USD

Supports  1.5100-1.5065-1.5000 | Resistance 1.5185-1.5230-1.5270

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.