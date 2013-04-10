chinese imports lift the aud of fomc minutes 11592013

The AUD traded a fresh 10-week high of 1.0519 following the release of the Chinese trade balance. The growth nation posted a trade deficit of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 10, 2013 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The AUD traded a fresh 10-week high of 1.0519 following the release of the Chinese trade balance. The growth nation posted a trade deficit of $0.88 Billion versus an expected surplus of $15.15 billion with the components showing year-on-year exports falling to 10% from an 11.7% expected with imports rising to 14.1% from the 6% consensus. We do note however this data can be seasonal as China has recorded a deficit for February in the past two years.

The JPY has joined the rest of the G10 currencies trading in tight ranges after the recent JPY weakness following the bold steps taken by the BoJ last week. The euro and sterling are still both trading close to range highs with positioning data suggesting the market is short both pairs.

The highlight today will be the FOMC minutes this evening that showed no change in policy at the March meeting with the market focus likely to be on the committee’s assessment of the economic outlook and the discussions on tapering of asset purchases noting improvements in the labour market with good GDP prospects for Q1. Note the minutes are from the March meeting and will not reflect last Friday’s weaker than expected labour report.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3050-1.3000-1.2950 | Resistance 1.3125-1.3150-1.3200


USD/JPY

Supports 98.80-98.20-97.50 | Resistance 99.70-100.00-101.45


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5280-1.5220-1.5150 | Resistance 1.5380-1.5440-1.5550

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.