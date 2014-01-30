chinese data spooks risk further 41842014

The FOMC were unmoved by the recent collapse in the EM world or the very disappointing US reports as the tapering process continued, with a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 30, 2014 5:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FOMC were unmoved by the recent collapse in the EM world or the very disappointing US reports as the tapering process continued, with a $10 billion reduction in the size of QE purchases. The reduction in the size of QE purchases will be distributed equally between Treasuries and MBS, with both being reduced by $5 billion. Total monthly purchases now stand at $65 billion per month as of the February QE calendar. The FOMC made no changes to the forward rate guidance policy.

Turkey and South Africa both hiked rates aggressively yesterday (particularly the former) in an effort to support their ailing currencies and avert some of the risk off/EM pain. The relief was very short lived, with both currencies ending the day lower. Bill Gross then Tweeted what most were thinking: Turkey and South Africa flunk currency test – don’t wait around to see who’s next. De-risk, move to Treasuries.

Risk trade was dealt a further blow overnight as the final Chinese HSBC manufacturing PMI for January printed at 49.5, confirming the first sub-50.0 reading in seven months. Finally the RBNZ left rates unchanged at 2.5% following their policy meeting with Governor Wheeler saying “In this environment, there is a need to return interest rates to more-normal levels. The Bank expects to start this adjustment soon.”

The data releases today consist of mortgage data from the UK along with confidence readings from Europe with the US session bringing the latest GDP estimate along with the weekly jobless claims and pending home sales data.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3600-1.3570-1.3500 | Resistance 1.3725-1.3750-1.3800


USD/JPY

Supports 101.75-101.30-100.80 | Resistance 102.60-103.00-103.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6500-1.6470-1.6440 | Resistance 1.6575-1.6620-1.6670

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.