chinese cpi signals imminent easing measures 180712015

The dollar trades with a slightly offered bias in Asia as both the AUD and NZD enjoy positive sessions. The catalyst behind the antipodean move higher […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2015 5:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar trades with a slightly offered bias in Asia as both the AUD and NZD enjoy positive sessions. The catalyst behind the antipodean move higher is a Chinese CPI inflation number that fell to a fresh 5-year low, which has increased the hopes for further easing from the PBOC.

The global deflation concerns are gaining momentum across Asia following the latest below consensus reading for China, at just 0.8% versus the expectations of 1%. PPI dropped to -4.3% versus a consensus forecast of -3.8%. The weaker inflations readings can be attributed to the timing of the Chinese New Year, although the falling oil price is no doubt the largest contributor to the benign data as declines in metals prices have also weighed on the PPI reading. The cut in the reserve ratio requirement earlier this month is now likely to be followed by a further easing response.

The FX markets are likely to be dominated by developments in the Greek political saga ahead of the Eurogroup meeting on Wednesday. We hear from Federal Reserve member Charles Lacker, who is deemed a hawkish member of the voting committee.

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1260-1.1105-1.1000  | Resistance 1.1405-1.1530-1.1680

USD/JPY
Supports  118.30-117.25-116.80 | Resistance 119.35-120.85-122.00

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5220-1.5180-1.5105 | Resistance 1.5330-1.5388-1.5450

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.