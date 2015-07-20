chinese central bank moves to fight economic slowdown internet risks and market crash 869382015

The PBoC faces a slow economy on the one hand, and asset bubbles on the other


Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC), the Chinese central bank, will pump in US$48 billion ($66 billion) into the China Development Bank Corp (CDB), its biggest policy lender, as a part of its reforms package for policy banks aimed at the country’s economic slowdown. According to Reuters, the injection of capital will be made through the mechanism of a debt equity swap, and that central bank’s stake in CDB would be held via a wholly-owned subsidiary of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The Chinese government announced its intentions in April to pump prime its policy banks in preparation for financing Chinese companies’ global expansion plans as well as combat an economic slowdown. CDB, Export-Import Bank of China and Agricultural Development Bank of China are the country’s three largest policy banks.

Separately, the PBoC issued guidelines Saturday (July 18) to promote the development of internet finance through “qualified” financial institutions in the areas of online banking, insurance and securities.

A Bloomberg report said last week that on-line lenders operating peer-to-peer (P2P) finance platforms could be China’s next big trouble spot. The report said this likely regulated business constituted nearly 2000 peer-to-peer lenders that operated in a massive 41 trillion yuan ($9 trillion) shadow banking system.

“The P2P industry has reached a tipping point for industry consolidation, with many companies at risk of going bankrupt,” Liao Qiang, Beijing-based senior director for financial institution ratings at Standard & Poor’s Plc, said according to Bloomberg. “If it undermines investor confidence, P2P companies may face significant redemption pressures.”

"In recent years, China has seen rapid development in internet finance, but some problems and hidden risks have also cropped up," an official with the People's Bank of China, the central bank, said in a statement, echoing the risks sounded by Bloomberg. The new central bank guidelines for Internet finance will encourage high performing and qualified finance firms to enlist, according to Business Times.

The PBoC is also not above lending emergency assistance to Chinese stock markets which have been reeling under a massive correction after touching a high in mid-June. The bigger state-owned Chinese banks have lent an aggregate 1.3 trillion yuan to China Securities Finance Corp, the country’s margin finance agency, in a desperate measure to channel rescue funds to the beleaguered stock markets, obviously at the insistance of the central bank. The Shanghai Composite index has since advanced about 15% after touching a low on July 10.

Economic Calendar

