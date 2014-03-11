chinas trade deficit may be more than seasonal 47622014

Seasonal discomfort The alarming decline in China’s February trade figures–showing the biggest percentage drop in exports in 4.5 years and the biggest trade deficit in […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2014 12:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Seasonal discomfort

The alarming decline in China’s February trade figures–showing the biggest percentage drop in exports in 4.5 years and the biggest trade deficit in 2 years ($US23 billion)—may be alleviated by the seasonal reality that China’s trade balance has consistently reached a cycle low in either February or March in each of the last nine years.

The chart below highlights that each cycle bottom in China’s trade balance coincided with either February or March. The last four cycle lows in the trade balance (whether a low surplus or a high deficit in the cycle) occurred in February 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011, preceded by March 2010, February 2009 & 2008, March 2007 and February 2006.

Yuan decline & Lunar year

China’s Customs Administration attributed the trade deficit to the Chinese New Year as companies typically front-loaded their exports before the holiday. The yuan’s 1.4% decline vs USD in February (biggest monthly drop since May 2012) was also influential in weighing on exports and boosting imports.

Currency: Cause not effect

Rather than attributing the weakness in the trade figures to the currency decline, it is more accurate to view the latter as an effect of the general slowdown in the economy and authorities’ concerns with speculative carry trades.

CNY’s weakness reflects recent efforts from the People’s Bank of China to encourage 2-way volatility ahead of next month’s National People’s Congress and affirm that the currency is not a one-way bet. A more natural flow in the currency would be required to liberalize the capital account and shore up foreign bank trading participation. Despite calls from the West, the PBOC had already resorted to managed currency weakness in the past in order to dampen speculative activity and excessive capital inflows.

But it is not all the authorities’ fault. The fall in China’s bond yields is starting to push investors out of the CNY-carry trade (borrowing cheap USD financing to import goods such as copper, which are later exported for CNY and depositing the proceeds at higher yielding CNY-denominated bank account) especially as the prolonged slowdown in China’s economy is further complicating the solvency of trust credit products tied to the mining industry, and thereby impacting the credit chain.

Wholesale deflation

China’s macro weakness is increasingly highlighted on the wholesale level. The latest PPI figures showed a 2.0% drop in February y/y, which is the 23rd consecutive monthly decline and the longest periods of whole sale price contraction since the 1990s. Should US bond yields extend their upward push past the 3.0% level over the medium term and the PBOC maintains a lid on local yields as well as the currency, then the unwinding of the USD-CNY carry trade could start showing facets of the imploded USD carry trades vs South East Asian currencies in 1997-98.

Beijing’s ability to bailout and contain liquidity thanks to its $3.8 trillion in currency reserves remains key in preventing a repeat of Asian currency crisis. Yet, the magnitude of the yuan’s decline is a major factor in raising warnings that February’s weak trade figures reflect more than seasonal factors as Beijing drove down the yuan’s daily reference rate against the USD rate to 3-month lows. In February, the USD/CNY daily reference rate fell in three of four weeks, the most since August 2012.

China trade deficit

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.