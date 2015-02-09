chinas crashing imports assure more cny depreciation 176902015

The 19% y/y slump in China’s trade was the biggest decline since May 2009 and the seventh decrease over the last 12 months. The plunge […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 9, 2015 11:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The 19% y/y slump in China’s trade was the biggest decline since May 2009 and the seventh decrease over the last 12 months. The plunge in imports was the primary driver behind the new record high trade surplus of $60 bn as exports fell 3.3%, posting their first decline in 10 months. Disappointing China figures ahead of G20 meetings are far from rare, but the long term trend in the data is another reminder that Beijing will cut its benchmark lending/borrowing rates and pave the way for further CNY depreciation, which Western lawmakers can little about.

Cant’ blame it on the goat

Chinese data divergences in January and February are usually dismissed as being caused by distortions relating to the Chinese Lunar New year holiday. But this year’s New Year holiday (Year of the Goat) isn’t scheduled to start until late February, leaving January immune from holiday stoppages. And the recent consistency of the decline in Chinese imports–not seen since the 2008-9 crisis—has been partly a result of slumping commodity prices. Later this month, the HK trade figures will reveal whether China’s trade data is a reflection of real trade flows rather, than over-invoicing.

Further CNY weakness is inevitable

Further yuan weakness is the only solution for stabilizing the prolonged decline of consumer and producer price inflation, while helping to stabilize declining exports. It is no longer the case that US lawmakers have the political capital and economic reasoning to urge China into further yuan appreciation. The IMF views China’s currency to be more appropriately valued, while US lawmakers lack the effectiveness in pressuring Beijing over its currency after three rounds of USD-depreciating QE and one of round of Operation Twist from the Federal Reserve over the last six years.

The case for further CNY weakness ahead is not only highlighted by the glaring slowdown in Chinese data (GDP, industrial output and personal consumption), but also by the record deficit in the nation’s capital and finance account balance, indicating persistent declines in hot money flows and foreign direct investment.

The ongoing divergence between the PBOC’s USDCNY reference rate and Interbank rates highlights that CNY weakness will continue ahead, either via a widening of the daily fluctuation from its current +/-2%, or a defacto devaluation. Most likely the former option will prevail as Beijing adopts the free market route towards policy easing.

Tonight’s China CPI & PPI support CNY weakness ahead of G20

Tuesday’s release of January inflation figures from China are expected to show CPI at 1.1% y/y from December’s 1.5% y/y, which would be the lowest level since the 0.6% attained in November 2009. January PPI, already down 3.3% in December, is seen falling 3.3%– the 34th consecutive monthly contraction–longer than anything seen in the 2008-09 crisis and the 1999-2000 slump.

The figures will be another signal from Beijing to ease monetary policy via cutting lending and borrowing rates–which were last reduced in November—to add towards the selective policy of targeting specific banks with cuts in the interbank rates and reserve requirement ratios.

China Trade vs CNY Feb 9

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.