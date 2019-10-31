China US Trade Talks Appear to have Hit a Snag

China said earlier today that they are doubtful of any long-term trade deal

October 31, 2019 11:11 AM

China-US Trade Talks Appear to have Hit a Snag

Phase One seems to be on course to be signed sometime within the next month.  However, China said earlier today that they are doubtful of any long-term trade deal with US President Trump and that they are unwilling to budge on big structural changes.  They also said that before any kind of Phase Two talks are to begin, the US must drop all tariffs. Stock markets initially sold off on the announcement, along with AUD/USD and NZD/USD, as both Australia and Canada are heavily dependent on China’s economy.

S&P 500 futures were hit in the overnight session, dropping from 3050, down to 3033.50.  Stocks bounced since to horizontal resistance and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 3046.50, but have moved lower since, as the US Chicago PMI came out much weaker than expected.  Currently, they are trading down 17 handles, however the rest of the day may slow down ahead of Non-Farm Payroll tomorrow morning. 

Source:  Tradingview, CME, City Index

On a daily chart, one can clearly see the S&P 500 futures knocking on the long term upward sloping trendline, dating back to October 2018 at the all-time highs of 3055.  If price breaks through there, it could head up to 3100, which is near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level from the highs on May 1st to the lows on June 3rd.  First support level is 3026.25, which is previous resistance (now acting as support). 

Source:  Tradingview, CME, City Index

AUD/USD moved lower as well on the headlines, selling off from .6922 down to .6888.  Just as the S&P’s have done, the pair has since bounced to horizontal resistance and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at .6914.  AUD/USD is currently trading with that range. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a daily chart, the candle is forming a shooting star, which is a reversal formation.  Resistance above at today’s high of .6930 and the long term downward sloping trendline from November 2018 near .6950.  Support now comes in at .6880.  Below that, there is a support zone between .6809 and .6836.  There is also a rising trendline from the October lows, which comes across near those same levels.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

NZD/USD also moved lower on the headlines, selling off from .6423 down to .6392.  Interestingly, the pair then traded back up to the day’s high at .6432.  Whereas the S&P500 and the AUD/USD only traded back to the 78% Fibonacci level,  NZD/USD traded all the way back up to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the level below the selloff.  NZD/USD is also currently trading within today’s range.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

On a daily chart, after breaking out and retesting the broken neckline or the inverted head and shoulders, the pair is pushing higher and trying to take out prior highs and the 38.2% retracement level from the highs on July 19th to the lows on September 30th at .6438.  Resistance above there is horizontal resistance, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned time period and the target level on the inverted head and shoulders pattern.  This level comes in between .6490 and .6500.  Support is back down at the neckline and previous highs near .6338.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

Tomorrow’s payroll data and any more China-US headlines should provide the next direction for S&Ps and the AUD/USD and NZD/USD.  A move above or below the resistance or support on the daily charts should provide longer-term direction.


Related tags: Dollar Trade War USD Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD: Breaking key levels with momentum ahead of non-farm payrolls
Today 12:33 AM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading to 1.10?
Yesterday 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Is the US Dollar Poised for a Bounce Back?
Yesterday 03:34 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
Yesterday 02:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Research
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
    Forex trading
    Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 7, 2024 03:30 PM
      jobs_07
      US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 2, 2024 02:00 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Gold and Dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 26, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 03:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.