China US rapprochement boosts markets

Positive signals from both US and China about their trade tariff discussions are supporting Asian and European stocks.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 18, 2019 4:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Positive signals from both US and China about their trade tariff discussions are supporting Asian and European stocks. The FTSE is trading comfortably higher helped by the fact that the pound is losing ground. Rio Tinto’s production report helped pull other miners higher but housebuilders and financial services companies also traded higher. 

Looking at US futures the US market is likely to also have a good start to the day with one dark cloud being Netflix’s below-expectations forecast for first-quarter revenue. Given the company’s clout on Wall Street it could pull down other tech stocks and weigh on the DJIA and Nasdaq later today. 

Oil prices nudge higher
Oil prices are moving higher this morning after a dip late Thursday. The markets are still trying to assess whether Saudi Arabia’s productions cuts which have already taken place in December and January will be enough to counterbalance a potential slowdown in Chinese demand, but as long as China and the US keep an open channel for discussions about trade tariffs the market is leaning towards higher prices. This morning Brent crude gained 30 cents to $61.47 and now seems to be comfortably remaining in the $60-$62 channel.
 
Brexit: what do the Europeans say? 
While the domestic political drama about Theresa May and Brexit had everybody glued to the television what passed largely unnoticed was the European reaction to Parliament rejecting the Brexit deal that was on the table. When trying to predict what will happen next most political watchers focused on the PM’s potential next move assuming that Europe will go along with Britain’s next proposal or request. However, Europe is beginning to look distinctly fed up with Britain and is struggling to find some good will to continue Brexit negotiations. 

Earlier this week Chancellor Angela Merkel said there can’t be any renegotiations on the draft Brexit deal and this morning Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on member states to discuss whether Britain should be allowed to re-open discussions on the draft deal. If Europe was really to dig its heels in then a hard Brexit would become yet again more likely. 

The currency markets reflected some of that uncertainty and after a rally late Thursday the pound is again losing ground. It is down 0.37% against the dollar and 0.33% against the euro.


Related tags: UK 100 Oil GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.