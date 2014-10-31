Since hitting a high of 3478 in August 2009, the Shanghai Composite (comprises of both “A” & “B” shares), the benchmark index for the China stock market has languished and tumbled close to 46% to a low of 1849.65 printed on 25 June 2013.

On the flipside, the S&P 500, the most commonly tracked benchmark index for the U.S. stock market bottomed at 666 in March 2009 and recorded a whopping gain of around 200% (excluding dividends) to its current all-time high level of 2019 seen on 19 September 2014.

This is a clear stark contrast of stock market performance from the world’s number one economy (U.S.) versus the world’s recently crowned number two economic powerhouse (China)!

There are two major fundamental explanations for this stock market performance’s divergence.

1) Capital inflow into China stock market is still being regulated by the authorities thus foreign investors are basically “shut off” unless they come under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme. Therefore, liquidity in the stock market is primarily dependent on domestic investors and traders.

2) The economic boom seen during 1994 to 2007 is driven primary by an expansion in industrial production for exports which eventually lead to a speculative bubble in property development and overinvestment in government led infrastructure projects and factories. Current policy makers are trying to “prick” the bubble slowly by engineering a path of a slower economic growth through a transition from an export-dependent economy to a domestic consumption based model. In addition, a clamp down in bank lending on “unproductive” resources.

Since the start of the year, the Chinese authorities has hinted on more liberalisation reforms in the financial system and finally out came the announcement of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme which will eventually open the “doors” of China stock market to foreign investors and traders.

The market cheered which lead to positive year-to-date returns for China related Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) listed on the NYSE (ishares FTSE China 25 & iShares MSCI Hong Kong). Please see table below for the figures.

Performance Table (02 January 2014 to 27 October 2014)

SPDR S&P 500 8.73% PowerShares Nasdaq 100 14.39% SPDR Euro STOXX 50 -6.39% Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged -0.55% SPDR S&P Emerging Latin America -3.42% iShares FTSE China 25 4.14% iShares MSCI Hong Kong 5.71%

Source: www.stockcharts.com. Shown for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tentative start date for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme has been scheduled for launch at the end of October 2014. However, the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) have backtracked and delayed the programme with no fixed date being announced.

Going forward, what will be in store for the China stock market? Let us take a look its relevant charts and key technical levels to watch.

Key elements

The multi-year bullish trend remains intact for the broad based Shanghai Composite index as it continues to evolve above its long-term ascending trendline support in place since 1996 now at 1960.

Switching to the more closely tracked FTSE Xinhua China A50 index, the index is now breaking above a long-term descending trendline resistance in place since August 2009 now at 7343.

As seen on the daily chart of FTSE Xinhua China A50 index, the recent decline from its 09 September 2014 high has stalled at the 200-day Moving Average, Fibonacci confluence zone (50% Fibonacci retracement from 21 March 2014 low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 September 2014 high to 09 October 2014 high) and lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 21 March 2014 low.

The daily RSI oscillator for FTSE Xinhua China A50 index has also rebounded from its support which suggests a revival of upside momentum.

The upper boundary of the ascending channel for FTSE Xinhua China A50 index stands at around 8042/8144 which also corresponds closely with 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 21 March 2014 low to 27 October 2014 low,

Intermediate Term Key Levels (1 to 3 months) for FTSE Xinhua China A50

Pivot (key support): 6905

Resistance: 7343 & 8042/8144

Next support: 6340

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the recent decline appears to be supported at the 6905 level and a weekly close above the long-term trendline resistance at 7343 is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to target 8042/8144 next.

On the other hand, a break below 6905 may jeopardise the bullish scenario for a decline to retest the key long-term support at 6340.

Charts are from eSignal

