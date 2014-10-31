china stock market is breaking a key inflection point the case for a potential bullish breakout 7783

Since hitting a high of 3478 in August 2009, the Shanghai Composite (comprises of both “A” & “B” shares), the benchmark index for the China […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2014 2:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Since hitting a high of 3478 in August 2009, the Shanghai Composite (comprises of both “A” & “B” shares), the benchmark index for the China stock market has languished and tumbled close to 46% to a low of 1849.65 printed on 25 June 2013.

On the flipside, the S&P 500, the most commonly tracked benchmark index for the U.S. stock market bottomed at 666 in March 2009 and recorded a whopping gain of around 200% (excluding dividends) to its current all-time high level of 2019 seen on 19 September 2014.

This is a clear stark contrast of stock market performance from the world’s number one economy (U.S.) versus the world’s recently crowned number two economic powerhouse (China)!

There are two major fundamental explanations for this stock market performance’s divergence.

1) Capital inflow into China stock market is still being regulated by the authorities thus foreign investors are basically “shut off” unless they come under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme. Therefore, liquidity in the stock market is primarily dependent on domestic investors and traders.

2) The economic boom seen during 1994 to 2007 is driven primary by an expansion in industrial production for exports which eventually lead to a speculative bubble in property development and overinvestment in government led infrastructure projects and factories. Current policy makers are trying to “prick” the bubble slowly by engineering a path of a slower economic growth through a transition from an export-dependent economy to a domestic consumption based model. In addition, a clamp down in bank lending on “unproductive” resources.

Since the start of the year, the Chinese authorities has hinted on more liberalisation reforms in the financial system and finally out came the announcement of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme which will eventually open the “doors” of China stock market to foreign investors and traders.

The market cheered which lead to positive year-to-date returns for China related Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) listed on the NYSE (ishares FTSE China 25 & iShares MSCI Hong Kong). Please see table below for the figures.

Performance Table (02 January 2014 to 27 October 2014)

SPDR S&P 500 8.73%
PowerShares Nasdaq 100 14.39%
SPDR Euro STOXX 50 -6.39%
Wisdom Tree Japan Hedged -0.55%
SPDR S&P Emerging Latin America -3.42%
iShares FTSE China 25 4.14%
iShares MSCI Hong Kong 5.71%

Source: www.stockcharts.com. Shown for illustrative purposes only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tentative start date for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme has been scheduled for launch at the end of October 2014.  However, the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx) have backtracked and delayed the programme with no fixed date being announced.

Going forward, what will be in store for the China stock market? Let us take a look its relevant charts and key technical levels to watch.

Shanghai Composite (Monthly)

FTSE China A50 (weekly)

FTSE China A50 (daily)

 

Key elements

  • The multi-year bullish trend remains intact for the broad based Shanghai Composite index as it continues to evolve above its long-term ascending trendline support in place since 1996 now at 1960.
  • Switching to the more closely tracked FTSE Xinhua China A50 index, the index is now breaking above a long-term descending trendline resistance in place since August 2009 now at 7343.
  • As seen on the daily chart of FTSE Xinhua China A50 index, the recent decline from its 09 September 2014 high has stalled at the 200-day Moving Average, Fibonacci confluence zone (50% Fibonacci retracement from 21 March 2014 low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 09 September 2014 high to 09 October 2014 high) and lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 21 March 2014 low.
  • The daily RSI oscillator for FTSE Xinhua China A50 index has also rebounded from its support which suggests a revival of upside momentum.
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel for FTSE Xinhua China A50 index stands at around 8042/8144 which also corresponds closely with 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 21 March 2014 low to 27 October 2014 low,

Intermediate Term Key Levels (1 to 3 months) for FTSE Xinhua China A50

Pivot (key support): 6905

Resistance: 7343 & 8042/8144

Next support: 6340

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the recent decline appears to be supported at the 6905 level and a weekly close above the long-term trendline resistance at 7343 is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to target 8042/8144 next.

On the other hand, a break below 6905 may jeopardise the bullish scenario for a decline to retest the key long-term support at 6340.

City Index has recently launched a CFD on the FTSE Xinhua China A50 index.  For more details on the mechanics of a CFD stock index, please click here.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.