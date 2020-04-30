China Merchants Bank First Quarter Results Outperform Peers

China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) reported a double-digit 1Q net income growth that literally outperformed the Chinese big four banks...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 1:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Merchants Bank (3968.HK): First Quarter Results Outperform Peers

China Merchants Bank (3968.HK) reported that 1Q net income climbed 10.1% on year to 27.80 billion yuan, a double-digit growth that literally outperformed the Chinese big four banks. It is worth mentioning that its H-share price had more than tripled from 2016-low to 2019-high, a robust performance compared with other traditional banks, as its early heavy investment in fintech begins to materialize.

Recently, China's Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission announced its third round of blockchain projects to receive approval from the country's authorities, with five blockchain ventures from China Merchants Bank. Despite the fact that its share price had been dragged lower by the coronavirus panic, a solid 1Q results and the optimism on fintech future should brighten the fundamental outlook for the bank.

From a technical point of view, China Merchants Bank H-share price (3968.HK) showed a strong recovery as shown on the daily chart. Yesterday before the earnings, it has surpassed a bearish trend line drawn from January, following a break-through of a bullish flag pattern, and reached the 61.8% retracement level of the decline from January. Hong Kong's stock market is closed for holidays until next Monday, but its A-share price movement today so far suggests that this level is likely to be broken. 

Thus, the previous resistance at $35.40 may now be considered as the nearest support, with potential upside targets at $39.00 and $40.70. In an alternative scenario, a break below $35.40 might trigger a pull-back to $34.00.

China Merchants Bank H-share (3968.HK):

Sources: TradingView, Gain Capital


China Merchants Bank A-share (600036) (for illustrative purpose):

Sources: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Equities Bank Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.