China Mengniu Dairy (2319.HK) Jumped Despite of Issuing a Profit Warning

China Mengniu Dairy (2319), a dairy products manufacturer, issued a, saying 1H net income is expected toon year due to an increase in the costs associated to COVID-19. The Co said: "The Group’s revenue in April and May 2020 had recovered and recorded acompared to the same period in 2019 (....) The recovery of the overall operations of the Group has been continuously improving."After that, the stock prices jumped around 7% after the announcement. Although the company issue a profit warning, the announcement also mentioned the resumption of operation and recorded growth in April and May.From a technical point of view, the stock accelerated to the upside and broke above the resistance level around HK$30.00 (the high of February and May) on the daily chart.Both 20-day and 50-moving averages are pointing up, indicating a. The RSI also records a recent high, suggesting an upward momentum for the prices.Bullish readers could consider to set(the low of June 8), while resistance levels would be located at HK$33.05 (the high of January) and HK$34.60 (record high) respectively.Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView