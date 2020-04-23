China Life Insurance Positive Reactions to First Quarter Results

China Life Insurance reported a 34.4% year-on-year decline in 1Q net income, though analysts saw a bright spot...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 24, 2020 12:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Life Insurance: Positive Reactions to First Quarter Results

China Life Insurance, one of the largest Chinese insurance groups, announced that 1Q net income dropped 34.4% on year to 17.09 billion yuan while operating income grew 8.2% to 33.78 billion yuan on insurance revenue of 307.78 billion yuan, up 13.0%. While headline results showed the negative impacts of coronavirus, decline in equity markets and a downward trend in interest rates, a spotlight was placed on new business value which grew 8.3% on year.  Chinese investment bank CICC said new business value was better than the company's rivals and sees growth "significantly outpacing" peers in 2020.

From a technical point of view, China Life Insurance H share (2628.HK) is extending its rebound as shown on the daily chart. It has broken above a bearish trend line drawn from January, after forming a bullish flag pattern in March. Bullish investors might consider $14.70 as the nearest support, with prices likely to advance to the 1st and 2nd resistance at $17.30 and $18.50 respectively, filling the gaps previously made in early March. In an alternatively scenario, a break below $14.70 may trigger a pull-back to the next support at $13.50.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities China Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM
AUD/USD falters at the 200-day MA, ASX 200 eyes record high
February 22, 2024 09:43 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
By:
David Scutt
February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
    japan_02
    Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 01:42 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.