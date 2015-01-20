china gdp stabilises risk 88262015

The Asian session was dominated by Chinese data releases and the fact that economic growth has slipped to a 24 year low – despite all […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2015 6:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Asian session was dominated by Chinese data releases and the fact that economic growth has slipped to a 24 year low – despite all of the releases beating the market expectations. Industrial production came in at 7.9% versus 7.4% as expected, as retail sales beat the consensus forecast by 0.2% to 11.9% year on year.

However, it was the GDP release that gave the dollar and risk in general a lift as the December data came out at 7.3% - slightly higher than the 7.2% market expectation. This leaves the Chinese government yearly target of around 7.5% intact.

The IMF reduced their growth forecasts for China to 6.8% for 2015 and 6.3% for 2016, joining a chorus of forecasters by downgrading the global growth outlook – despite insistence that a lower oil price is a positive growth story. The IMF downgraded the global picture by 0.3% for 2015 and 2016 to 3.5% and 3.7% respectively. Like the World Bank, the IMF now forecasts the US to exceed the world estimate this year with a reading of 3.6% for 2015.

Media reports from the UK and the US suggest that ECB QE in the form of sovereign purchases is now a certainty to be announced at Thursday’s ECB meeting, citing French President Francois Hollande as the source. This suggests that the market will now focus on the size of the program, with €500 billion widely expected as the minimum.

The data focus today will be the German ZEW survey this morning, as the New Zealand global dairy auction is scheduled this afternoon – ahead of the CPI data released overnight.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.1550-1.1500-1.1420   | Resistance  1.1650-1.1800-1.1980

 

 

USD/JPY

Supports  116.80-116.30-115.85   Resistance  118.80-119.30-120.80

 

 



GBP/USD

Supports  1.5050-1.5000-1.4850 Resistance  1.5180-1.5235-1.5310

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.