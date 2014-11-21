china cuts rates drives lend borrow spread to 16 year lows 79992014

China’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rates for the first time in two and a half years reflects the recent deterioration in economic data. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 21, 2014 9:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China’s decision to cut its benchmark interest rates for the first time in two and a half years reflects the recent deterioration in economic data. With GDP and inflation both at four-year lows, Chinese authorities cannot content themselves solely by reducing the required reserve ratio on banks as wasthe practice in 2011-2012. The impact of China’s move is a classic play of boosting global equities, commodities and their currencies, reinforcing investors’ preferred play of shorting EUR and GBP vs the Canadian dollar. Yen weakness returns to the fray alongside the rebound in equities, proving that any USD/JPY pullback is a temporary opportunity to admit bulls into the December-Abe party.

- China cut its one-year deposit rate by 0.25 % to 2.75% and its lending rate by 0.4 % to 5.6%, which means the spread between both rates is now at 2.85%, the lowest in 16 years.

- Thursday’s flurry of manufacturing and services surveys from the US, China and Eurozone confirms the status quo in the currency markets; a cooling off in the pace of US manufacturing expansion, despite remaining the highest rate in the G7 –, while both Germany and China eked out an expansion, albeit at a slower pace, as did the pan-Eurozone measure of both sectors. France remained in contraction territory.

- China’s rate action emerged three hours after ECB president Draghi gave another EUR-negative speech in Frankfurt, reiterating the ECB could change the size, pace and composition of asset purchases as needed, in order to increase its balance sheet. FX traders have grown accustomed by now in selling the euro each time the ECB makes refererence to expanding its balance sheet.

- US dollar buying remains the path of least resistance thanks to further ECB easing, elections in Japan and low inflation in the UK, all of which will reinforce the policy divergence relative to the US. We expect USD to consolidate for now, especially as USD/JPY retreats off 119.00 after six consecutive daily gains, before recapturing the 120 yen level later this year ahead of Abe-elections 2.0.

- Gold’s bounce remains a case of selling the bounce (rather than buying the dips, as we anticipate $1050/oz in Q2 next year. The outlook for oil remains bearish as supply continues to outstrip demand due to the persistent cooling off in global demand. A rally in US crude to $83-84 is expected to be reversed later next year for a revisit of $72, while Brent crude is seen recovering to as high as $86 from the current $78, before retreating back to $73.

China rates Nov 21

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.