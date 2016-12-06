china brokeragesinvestment banks to benefit from shenzhen hong kong stock connect 1839542016

Chinese brokerage firms or well-established banks that have investment banking arms such as Bank of China stand to benefit from this second link-up between the


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2016 8:34 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese brokerage firms or well-established banks that have investment banking arms such as Bank of China stand to benefit from this second link-up between the stock exchanges of China (Shenzhen) and Hong Kong due to a potential increase in trading activities and listing of “A” shares IPOs.

After hitting the February 2016 low of 2.83, the share price of Bank of China has started to stabilize as the risk of “bad debts explosion” in China’s banking system has been reduced for now this is also positive at least in the medium-term.

Let’s us take a deep dive into Bank of China from a technical analysis perspective

Bank of China (HKG: 3988) – Further potential upside above ascending channel support

bank-of-chinaweekly_06-dec-2016

bank-of-chinadaily_06-dec-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Since hitting a low of 2.90 on 24 June 2016, Bank of China has started to evolve into a medium-term bullish ascending channel (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 4.25 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel stands at 3.47.
  • Upside momentum of price action remains intact as indicated by the daily RSI oscillator which continues to hover above its ascending trendline line support and the 50% level. In addition, it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 3.47 (ascending channel support)

Pivot (key support): 3.25

Resistances: 3.88/91 & 4.25

Next support: 2.85 (long-term ascending range support & major swing low area of February 2016)

Conclusion

As long as the 3.25 pivotal support holds, Bank of China may continue its upside movement in place since 24 June 2016 low to target 3.88/91 before 4.25 next.

However, failure to hold above 3.25 is likely to damage the aforementioned bullish trend to see a deeper decline to test the significant long-term support at 2.85.

Charts are from eSignal

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.