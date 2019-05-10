China A50 bears are still not out of the woods yet

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 10, 2019 6:47 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Medium-term technical outlook on China A50



click to enlarge charts

Key elements

  • China A50, the one of best performing stock index in 2019 where it rallied by close to 40% from its 04 Jan 2019 low of 10192 to print a high of 14179 on 22 Apr 2019 has made another remarkable turnaround today, 10 May where it rallied by 3.8% on the back of additional tariffs of 25% on US $200 billion worth of Chinese imports being by the U.S. administration.
  • Momentum indicator has not yet confirmed a revival of upside momentum of price action where the weekly RSI oscillator still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside after its exit from the overbought region/resistance before it reaches its support at the 35 level. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has traced out a prior bearish divergence signal and remains below a significant corresponding resistance at the 55 level.
  • The key medium-term resistance to watch will be at 13815 which is defined by the 29 Apr 2019 swing high and 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from 22 Apr 2019 high to 09 May 2019 low.
  • The next significant medium-term support rests at 12000/11700 which is defined by the former range resistance formed on 25 Jul/28 Sep 2018 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 04 Jan 2019 low to 22 Apr 2019 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 13490

Pivot (key resistance): 13815

Supports: 12450 & 12000/11700

Next resistance: 14840

Conclusion

If the 13815 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the China A50 may see another medium-term (multi-week) impulsive downleg to retest 12450 before targeting the 12000/11700 before a potential recovery sets in.

However, a daily close above 13815 invalidates the bearish scenario for a continuation of the major (multi-month) up move towards the next resistance at 14840 (also the descending trendline from Jun 2015 high).

Charts are from eSignal 



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil hits new highs
August 11, 2023 07:03 PM
Earnings This Week: Walmart, Tencent and Aviva
August 11, 2023 03:03 PM
Standard deviation explained
August 11, 2023 02:57 PM
EMA explained: Trading with exponential moving averages
August 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 11, 2023
August 11, 2023 12:46 PM
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

dow_jones_02
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
August 10, 2023 03:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 9, 2023 11:30 AM
      China flag
      AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 9, 2023 03:11 AM
        Research
        DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 8, 2023 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.