Chart Of The Day USDJPY squeezed up towards major resistance ahead of NFP

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent 1.35% rally from the 112.00 minor swing low area of 06 Dec 2017 has led the risk sensitive USD/JPY to hover right below the 113.80/114.00 major resistance zone.

The major risk resistance zone of 113.80/114.00 is being defined by a confluence of elements; the major descending trendline from Jun 2015, the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low (depicted in light green in the hourly chart) and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation at this juncture.

Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the pair is likely coming close to its completion of a minor degree corrective rebound wave b sequence from its 28 Nov 2017 low with potential end target at 113.70/80. Thus, the recent steep rally now faces the risk of a mean reversion setback.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 113.70/80

Pivot (key resistance): 114.00

Supports: 113.00 & 112.75

Next resistance: 114.70

Conclusion

As long as the on-going squeeze up does not surpass the 114.00 pivotal resistance, USD/JPY may see a mean reversion setback/decline to retrace the steep up move from 06 Dec 2017 low towards the intermediate supports at 113.00 follow by 112.75 (the former minor swing high areas of 06/07 Dec 2017 & the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low).

However, a clearance above 114.00 shall see an extension of the on-going up move to retest the previous medium-term swing high of 114.70 seen on 06 Nov 2017.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.







