Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Fri, 27 Apr)









Key technical elements

The minor uptrend of USD/JPY in place since 26 Mar 2018 low of 104.56 has reached a significant short-term resistance zone of 109.45/109.65.

The short-term resistance zone of 109.45/65 is being defined by a confluence of elements. The upper boundary of the minor ascending channel from 26 Mar 2018 low, the swing high area of 08 Feb 2018 and a Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster.

The daily RSI oscillator is now coming close to an overbought level of 73% from 10 May 2017 which coincided with previous swing highs in price action of the USD/JPY on 10 May 2017, 11 July 2017 and 06 Nov 2017 that led to a significant setback. In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has traced out a bearish divergence signal and it is now breaking below its support at the 47% level; a bearish presignal. These observations suggest that the recent upside momentum of price action has started to abate.

The next significant short-term support rests at the 107.80/65 zone which is defined by the former medium-term swing low/high areas of 08 Sep 2017, 21 Feb 2018, 13 Apr 2018, the minor ascending channel support from 26 Mar 2018 low and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 26 Mar low to 26 Apr 2018 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 109.45

Pivot (key resistance): 109.65

Supports: 108.95, 108.50 & 107.80/65

Next resistance: 110.85/111.00

Conclusion

The recent up move of USD/JPY seems to be overstretched at this juncture. Therefore, as long as the 109.65 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 108.95 trigger is likely to reinforce a potential minor mean reversion decline towards the supports at 108.50 follow by 107.80/65.

However, a clearance above 109.65 shall see a continuation of the up move to target the next resistance at 110.85/111.00 (the former medium-term swing low area of 27 Nov 2017 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month decline from 06 Nov 2017 high to 26 Mar 2018 low.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



