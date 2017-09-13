Chart of the day USDJPY at risk of a minor corrective decline

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent swift rally from its 107.29 swing low of 08 September 2017 is now right below a key medium-term resistance zone of 110.50/110.00 as defined by the descending trendline from 04 August 2017 high, swing high areas of 04 August/16 August 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has just started to react off its corresponding pull-back resistance at the 52% level. In addition, the shorter-term (1 hour) RSI oscillator has flash a prior bearish divergence signal before its exit from the overbought region. These observations suggest a slow-down in the recent upside momentum of price action.

The next significant short-term supports after 108.54 rests at 108.80 and 108.40 which are defined by the former congestion areas of 29 August/06 September 2017 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 September 2017 low to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 110.29.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 110.50

Supports: 108.54, 108.80 & 108.45

Next resistance: 111.00

Conclusion

The USD/JPY now faces the risk of a minor corrective pull-back to at least retrace some of the gains seen so far from 08 September 2017 low. Thus, as long as the 110.50 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 108.54 is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective drop towards the next support at 108.80.

On the other hand, a clearance above 110.50 should invalidate the corrective pull-back scenario for an extension of the current up move towards the upper limit of the medium-term resistance at 111.00.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



