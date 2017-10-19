Chart of the day USDCAD bearish reaction from major descending trendline resistance

Short-term technical outlook on USD/CAD









Key technical elements

The recent minor rally seen in the USD/CAD from its 08 September 2017 low of 1.2057 has stalled right at the major descending trendline from 05 May 2017 now acting as a resistance at 1.2590.

Yesterday (18 Oct/U.S session), it has staged a bearish breakdown below the minor ascending trendline support from 08 Sep 2017 low.

The key short-term resistance now stands at 1.2500/2510 zone which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the aforementioned former minor ascending trendline support, the former minor swing low area of 18 Oct 2017 & the upper boundary of a minor descending channel from the recent 17 Oct 2017 high (see hour chart).

The next significant short-term supports rest at 1.2425 (minor swing low area of 28/29 Sep 2017 + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 17 Oct 2017 high to 18 Oct 2017 swing low @0000GMT projected from18 Oct 2017 swing high @0900GMT) follow 1.2390 (former minor swing high areas of 21 Sep/27 Sep 2017, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 08 Sep 2017 low to 06 Oct 2017 high & the lower boundary of the minor descending channel from 17 Oct 2017 high).

The 4 hour RSI oscillator still hovering below its corresponding resistance at the 54% level coupled with the hourly Stochastic oscillator coming close to its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 1.2483

Pivot (key resistance): 1.2500/2510

Supports: 1.2425 & 1.2390

Next resistance: 1.2590

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 1.2500/2510 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the USD/CAD may see a further potential decline towards the next supports at 1.2425 follow by 1.2390 next.

However, a clearance above 1.2510 shall invalidate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the recent 1.2590 swing high of 17 Oct 2017.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



