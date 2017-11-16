Chart of the day SP 500 is still exhibiting a minor toppish configuration

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2017 12:00 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on US SP 500 Index (Thurs, 16 Nov)



Key technical elements

  • Yesterday (15 Nov), the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had managed to stage a bearish breakdown below the key 2565 medium-term downside trigger level (click here for details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook) right at the U.S session opening hour. It printed a low of 2556 before it staged a rebound within the first hour of the U.S. session to print an intraday high of 2573 before it closed back at 2565 at the end of yesterday, U.S. session.
  • Despite yesterday’s whipsawed price movement around the 2565 downside trigger level, the technical elements are still not advocating for a recovery at this juncture. The daily RSI oscillator has broken below its significant corresponding support at the 60% and remains below it which suggests that no clear signs of a resurgence in upside momentum.
  • The impending minor “Head & Shoulders” bearish reversal configuration remains intact. The key short-term resistance stands at the 2573/80 zone which is defined by the former minor range support of 10/13/14 November 2017, the minor descending trendline from 09 November 2017 high and the pull-back resistance of the former medium-term ascending channel support from 29 August 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term support rests at 2544 which is defined by the swing low areas of 19/26 Oct 2017 and the 76.4% Fibonacci projection of the down move from 09 November 2017 high to 10 November 2017 low projected to yesterday’s high of 2573 (based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, a typical 5th wave target to indicate the potential end of the on-going minor degree bearish impulsive wave sequence from 09 Nov 2017 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2573/80

Supports: 2565 & 2544

Next resistances: 2588 & 2597 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is still exhibiting bearish elements. Therefore as long as the 2573/80 key short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a clear break below (hourly close in the U.S. session) 2565 is likely to see potential downside acceleration towards the next intermediate support at 2544.

However, a clearance above 2580 shall invalidate the bearish scenario for a choppy upward movement to retest 2588 and even its current all-time level at 2597.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


