Chart of the day SP 500 bearish breakdown risk of further decline after minor rebound

August 11, 2017 1:00 AM
Chart of the day – S&P 500 bearish breakdown, risk of further decline after minor rebound



What happened earlier/yesterday

The S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had tumbled and broke below its 2445 medium-term neutrality zone support. For a recap, we had turned cautious on this multi-week up move from 13 April 2017 low after it hit our significant medium-term resistance/upside target of 2476/80 on 25/26 July 2017. Please click here and here to review our previous weekly technical outlook reports.

Yesterday’s price movement of the S&P 500 has validated a potential multi-week corrective decline to retrace the major up move in place since 09 November 2016 low.

Let us now review its shorter-term technical elements.

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is likely to have kick started a minor degree bearish impulsive wave structure in place since its current all-time high level of 2491 printed on 08 August 2017.  Yesterday’s bearish breakdown below 2445 can be considered as the micro bearish impulsive wave iii with a potential end target set at the 2430/28 zone (defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the length of wave i projected from the high of wave ii at 2477 which also coincides with the former minor swing high areas of 10 Jul to 12 Jul 2017). Thus, the 2430/28 zone will be a potential risk level for the bears where a relief rebound may occur to form the micro degree corrective wave iv before another round of downleg materialises. Thereafter, the bearish impulsive wave v downleg should take shape to complete the aforementioned minor degree bearish wave structure from 2491 high, labelled as wave a (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level in yesterday’s U.S. session before it staged an exit from its overbought region at the 20% level. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to wane where a potential minor mean reversion rebound may occur. Therefore, observation from short-term momentum indicator (hourly Stochastic) supports the aforementioned preferred Elliot Wave count and fractal analysis.
  • The key short-term resistances stands at 2445/50 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 18 July 2017 and a minor descending trendline from the current all-time level of 2491 follow by 2462 next (the former range support in place since 28 July 2017).
  • The next short-term support rests at 2412 which is defined by the low of an hourly “Hammer” candlestick pattern formed on 11 July 2017.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2445/50

Pivot (key resistance): 2462

Supports: 2430/28 & 2412

Next resistance: 2490

Conclusion

The current short-term minor downtrend remains intact for the Index but it may see a relief rebound above the 2430/28 intermediate support zone towards 2445/50 with a maximum limit set at the 2462 short-term pivotal resistance. As long as the 2462 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential impulsive downleg to test the next short-term support at 2412 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2462 should invalidate the preferred bearish bias for a squeeze up to retest its current all-time high level of 2490/91.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.