Chart Of The Day Potential mean reversion rebound for AUDUSD

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

The recent multi-month decline of 7.3% from its 08 Sep 2017 high of 0.8125 has almost reached a key medium-term support of 0.7520/7500 (major impending “Ascending Wedge” support from Jan 2016 low & a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has reached the oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease where it now faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound.

Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the decline from 0.8125 high of 08 Sep 2017 high is likely to have completed an intermediate degree bearish impulsive wave sequence/structure of (a). Thus, the pair may see the start of an intermediate degree (multi-week) corrective rally wave (b) structure to retrace the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to the recent 21 Nov 2017 low of 0.7532 (see daily chart).

The significant key short-term resistances stands at 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670 (the medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7560

Pivot (key support): 0.7532

Resistances: 0.7625 & 0.7660/7670

Next support: 0.7520/7500 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

The recent multi-month decline from 08 Sep 2017 high has reached an inflection zone where it faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound/corrective rally. As long as the 0.7532 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/USD may see a potential push up toward the next intermediate resistances of 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670.

However, a break below 0.7532 shall jeopardise the mean reversion rebound scenario for a slide to test the 0.7520/7500 key medium-term support. Only a violation below 0.7500 is likely to open up scope for another round of multi-week downleg towards the next support at 0.7375.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



