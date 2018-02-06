Chart of the day Potential capitulation in SP 500

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2018 7:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short/Medium-term technical out on U.S. SP 500 Index (Tues, 06 Feb)




Key technical elements

  • The earlier anticipated corrective decline of U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) right below the 2880 resistance has declined by 12% to print a low of 2531 as seen in today, 06 Feb Asian session. Click here & here for a recap. Interestingly, the decline has stalled right at a major support zone of 2540/30.
  • The major support zone of 2540/30 is defined by a confluence of elements. The pull-back support of the former long-term ascending channel resistance from Mar 2009, the ascending channel support from 11 Feb 2016 low & a Fibonacci retracement cluster (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 27 Jun 2016 low to 29 Jan 2018 high & 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the recent decline from 29 Jan 2018 high projected to yesterday, 05 Feb U.S session high) (see weekly & 4 hour charts).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high may have met a potential minimum intermediate degree corrective wave (4) target at 2540/30 where the Index can shape a potential bullish reversal.
  • Based on intermarket analysis, the recent 1week plus of decline seen in the S&P 500 has been associated with rising U.S. government bond yields where we have highlighted earlier in my “2018  Global Markets Outlook - Staying Nimble” that the 3% mark is a crucial level to watch in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield. The narrative that triggered a stock market sell-off via a spike in bond yields is due liquidity tightening conditions. On the contrary, yesterday (05 Feb) steep decline seen in the U.S. session is not associated with a spike in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield where it declined and formed a daily bearish “Harami” candlestick pattern. These observation suggests that recent run-up in the 10-year yield is due for a potential retracement/pull-back below the key 3% level. Thus, it may add as a “comforter/hand-break” to the steep decline seen in the S&P 500 (see last chart).
  • The significant short/medium-term resistances stands at 2694 follow by the 2740/60 zone (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to today Asian session low, yesterday, 05 Jan U.S. session former swing low area & the minor descending trendline from 296 Jan 2018 high).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2600

Pivot (key support): 2540/30

Resistance: 2694 & 2740/60

Next support: 2480 (long-term pivot)

Conclusion

Today’s steep decline coupled with the above mentioned highlighted elements may have triggered a capitulation in the Index where a potential “snap-back” rally can materialise. As long as the 2540/30 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a recovery towards 2694 and a break above it opens up scope for a further potential push up to target 2740/60.

However, failure to hold above 2540/30 should invalidate the recovery scenario for waterfall slide to test the 2480 long-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro  & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.