Chart of the day Potential bullish breakout looms for Hang Seng Index

Impending potential bullish breakout looms for Hang Seng (HSI), watch the 31800 resistance.

March 15, 2018 4:00 PM
Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 Index (Thurs, 15 Mar)



Key technical elements

  • The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to erase all its overnight losses inflicted in yesterday’s 14 Mar U.S. session as it manages to stage a rebound of 1.4% in today, 15 Mar Asian session from its minor ascending channel support from 05 Mar 2018 low (depicted in dark blue on its 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned recovery has been accompanied by a short-term bullish “Marubozu” candlestick pattern (see 1 hour chart). In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards after a retest on its corresponding trendline support at the 50% level. These observations suggest that short to medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The key short-term support rests at 31060 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the minor ascending channel support, the former minor swing high area of 01 Mar 2018 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 07 Mar 2018 minor swing low to 13 Mar 2018 high.
  • The intermediate resistances stand at 31800 (neckline resistance of an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration in shape since 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low follow by 32500 next (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel  & the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 09 Feb 2018 low to 27 Feb 2018 high projected from 05 Mar 2018 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 31360

Pivot (key support): 31060

Resistances: 31800 & 32500

Next support: 30100/30070 (key medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 31060 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the 31800 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” is likely to reinforce the start of a potential impulsive upleg sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 32500 in the first step.

However, a break below 31060 should put the bulls on hold for a deeper slide to test the 30100/30070 key medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro 

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.