Chart Of The Day NZDUSD short term corrective upmove remains intact

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2017 12:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on NZD/USD



Key technical elements

  • The recent 6% decline from its 16 Oct 2017 high of 0.7210 (the worst performer among the majors against the USD) has been triggered by political event where the a change of NZ government may put pressure on the NZ central bank, RBNZ to add a “growth objective” on top of its current inflation targeting when it sets out its monetary policy.
  • The aforementioned slide has stabilised at the 0.68000 key  medium-term support coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator with a recent bullish breakout seen its former corresponding resistance at the 40% level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action has started to abate (see daily chart).
  • The pair is likely in the midst of undergoing a mean reversion corrective rebound to retrace the recent steep decline from 16 Oct 2017 high. The key medium-term resistance to watch will be at the 0.7056/7135 zone as defined by the pull-back of the former primary ascending channel support from 24 Aug 2015 low and the descending trendline from 27 Jul 2017 high (see daily chart).
  • In the short-term, the pair has continued to evolve within a minor ascending channel in place since 17 Nov 2017 low with its upper boundary coming to act as a resistance at 0.6960/6980 that also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).
  • The key short-term support rests at 0.6870 which is defined by minor congestion area of 04/05 Dec 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.6890

Pivot (key support): 0.6870

Resistances: 0.6945 & 0.6960/6980

Next support: 0.6800 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

The short-term (minor) uptrend of NZD/USD from 17 Nov 2017 low remains intact. As long as the 0.6870 key short-term pivotal support holds, the pair is likely to shape a further potential corrective rebound/ up move to retest the recent 28 Nov 2017 swing high area of 0.6945 before targeting the next intermediate resistance zone of 0.6960/6980.

However, failure to hold above 0.6870 shall jeopardise the bulls for a further slide to retest the 0.6800 key medium-term support.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.