Chart of the day NYSE FANG Index at key support with USDJPY not showing signs of major risk off

A break below the 200-day moving average does not necessary translates to the start of a primary bear market for the S&P 500.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 3, 2018 8:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Key observations

  • Yesterday (02 Apr) 2% drop seen in the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 Index has led it to breach briefly below a key 200-day moving average that has managed to stall the previous decline on 09 Feb 2018. A break below the 200-day moving average does not necessary translates to the start of a primary bear market for the S&P 500 as we need to analyse other factors.
  • The main driver of the rout in the U.S. stock market is triggered by the high beta and momentum driven technology stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 in the last three years. A gauge on the performance of such stocks can be viewed from the NYSE FANG+ Index (FANGs plus Alibaba, Baidu, NVIDIA, Tesla & Twitter). As seen from the first chart, the NYSE FANG+ Index is still holding above a key last line of defence at 2334/2300 (the major ascending channel support from Feb 2016 low & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the primary uptrend from Feb 2016 to its current all-time high of 2789.
  • Another other asset class, the USD/JPY that tends to be sensitive to major risk off environment/events where the currency pair will move in direct tandem with the general movement of global equities. Interestingly, the slide in the USD/JPY seen in yesterday’s U.S. session has managed to stall right at the 105.65 pull-back support of a former “Descending Wedge” resistance that has been broken to the upside on 28 Mar 2018 with positive momentum reading as observed from its daily RSI oscillator. Also, a “Descending Wedge” configuration tends to form at the end of a downtrend which represents a potential reversal in sentiment from negative to positive. Based on intermarket analysis, a further rebound from the 105.65 support shall stabilise the recent rout seen in the S&P 500 (refer to daily chart of USD/JPY).  
  • Therefore as long as the NYSE FANG+ Index and USD/JPY manages to hold their respective supports at 2334/2300 and 105.65, there is still a chance for the S&P 500 to stage a recovery from its 2585 key medium-term support within a “triangle range” configuration and deemed yesterday’s movement as a “noise”.  

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.