Yesterday (02 Apr) 2% drop seen in the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 Index has led it to breach briefly below a key 200-day moving average that has managed to stall the previous decline on 09 Feb 2018. A break below the 200-day moving average does not necessary translates to the start of a primary bear market for the S&P 500 as we need to analyse other factors.

